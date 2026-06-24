Miami Heat Moving Up in LeBron James Next Team Market on Kalshi

“I’m going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.”

These are words every Miami Heat fan remembers, and so does Kalshi, as they suggest LeBron has a chance at returning to the Miami Heat next season.

Following Miami’s acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami saw a boost in the LeBron James next team market, going from 1% to a 5% chance of landing him on Kalshi’s NBA market. Right after the trade, Miami’s odds spiked to 10% before dropping back to 5%.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Stays with Los Angeles Lakers or Retires 73%

Cleveland Cavaliers 15%

Golden State Warriors 8%

Miami Heat 5%

Kalshi will grade the market “Yes” only if James is on the Miami roster by October 23, 2026. At the 5% trading price, a $10 trade would profit $177.40 if he returns to Miami.

The path to LeBron

When there’s a will, there’s a way. Miami has paths to LeBron, though it won’t be easy. The first would be to simply offer him a mid-level exception contract worth around $12 to $15 million or less, since they have $18 million to spend on five roster spots. Miami Heat President Pat Riley would need to convince James to accept that pay cut.

The second would be a sign-and-trade that sends Andrew Wiggins to the Los Angeles Lakers. Wiggins has a $30.17 million player option that he could opt into and be on an expiring contract. This would guarantee LeBron more money, but still a $20 million pay cut from the $50 million contract that he’s coming off this season.

Miami Herald insider, Barry Jackson, wrote that Miami could offer LeBron the full midlevel exception, but that “a James return is considered a long shot.”

LeBron in Miami

James knows Miami very well. He played for them from 2011-2014. In those four years, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

Those numbers helped lead Miami to four straight Eastern Conference titles and two NBA Championships. He also won back-to-back league MVPs in 2012 and 2013.

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