The 2026-27 college football season continues to produce surprising storylines in the head coaching market. This time around, Texas A&M’s Mike Elko and Washington’s Jedd Fisch are the top movers on Kalshi’s college football coach fired market.

Elko faces a 70% chance of losing his job, while Fisch is ahead at 75%. Kalshi settles the market based on whether either coach is still with their respective programs by February 1, 2027. A $10 trade profits $3.98 for Mike Elko and $2.02 for Jedd Fisch.

College Football Coaches Out Before February - Kalshi

Jedd Fisch 75%

Mike Elko 70%

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Aggies in trouble

Halfway through Mike Elko’s third year at Texas A&M, things have taken a turn for the worse. The Aggies opened as the No. 8 team and have dropped out of the rankings following their 3-3 start. They have a 1-3 record in SEC play, including losses to Kentucky, LSU, and Mizzou.

Overall, Elko is 22-10 at this point as the head coach at College Station. There are several similarities between him and previous head coach Jimbo Fisher. Both recruited with deep NIL backing but have not produced on the field.

In six seasons, Fisher hauled in a top-10 recruiting class four times, including the top-ranked class in 2022. He failed to make the College Football Playoff during his tenure.

In three seasons, Elko has gone down a similar path with a top-15 recruiting class, including the top-ranked class this season, and has a 22-10 overall record and a 0-3 bowl record to show for it. He made the 12-team CFP last season and lost in the first round. Expectations were heightened after that performance, but the Aggies have taken a massive step back instead.

Fisch not producing for Washington

Jedd Fisch’s time in Washington could be coming to an end sooner rather than later. After coming into the season as the No. 17-ranked team, the Huskies find themselves unranked at 3-3 and 0-3 in Big Ten play.

There were already doubts about his hiring in 2024 after a 16-21 stretch at Arizona from 2021-2023. He’s now 18-14 at this point with Washington and is spiraling without a conference win this season.

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