While nothing is ever a sure thing, Kalshi is 97% sure that Miles Russell will win at least one golf major by 2036. Russell, a high school senior committed to playing collegiate golf at Florida State, is the No. 1 ranked junior golfer in the nation and one of the most hyped prospects in recent years.

Kalshi’s PGA market is offering prices on how many majors Russell will win before 2036. The selections go up to 4+ majors by then, and all trade above 90%.

Miles Russell: Golf Majors Before 2036

1+ 97%

2+ 91%

3+ 91%

4+ 91%

Kalshi settles the market based on how many golf majors Russell wins before 2036. The profit is minimal on a $10 trade for him to win 1+ major at just $0.27.

Already accomplished

Russell has a massive list of accomplishments coming out of high school. He’s a two-time AJGA Boys Player of the Year, becoming the youngest player to ever win in 2023 and just the seventh player in history to win twice.

He’s also won notable junior tournaments, including the Junior PGA Championship (2023), Junior Open Championship (2023), and Rolex Tournament of Champions (2024), to name a few.

Amateur appearance

At just 17 years old, Russell has seven pro starts under his belt. In 2024, he has two starts where he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, followed by two more in 2025 at the ISCO Championship and Procore Championship. He missed the cut both times in 2025 as well.

He made history in 2026 at the U.S. Open, becoming the second-youngest player in history to make the cut. He finished T39 ahead of notable names in Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, and Cameron Young.

His 2026 run also includes a T50 finish at the Puerto Rico Open and another appearance at the ISCO Championship.

Trajectory

By the time 2036 rolls around, Russell will already be an established pro at 27. He’s made no indication as to when he’ll turn pro and remains committed to playing for the Seminoles in 2027.

Analysts expect him to make the jump from college to pro anywhere between 2028 and 2031, giving him at least five years to win a major before the Kalshi deadline.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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