Heat, Celtics See Massive Shift in Giannis Next Team Prediction Markets

From South Beach to Titletown, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now favored to land with the Boston Celtics per prediction markets after being linked to the Miami Heat for several months. Kalshi slashed Miami’s odds nearly 30% as Boston rumors heated up.

Many doubt that the Celtics would break up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in a potential trade for Antetokounmpo, but recent reports say Boston will still pursue Giannis while trying to keep the duo intact.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team - Kalshi

Boston Celtics 51%

Miami Heat 41%

Stays with Milwaukee or Retires 12%

As the favorite on Kalshi’s NBA next team market, a $10 trade offers $8.94 if he lands in Boston, $13.41 for the Miami Heat, and $68.46 if he stays in Milwaukee. Kalshi will grade this market by October 21 and whichever team he is with by then is the winning market.

Celtics doing their due diligence

Boston's chances surged 43% to land Giannis. However, one Boston insider believes they are just doing their “due diligence” and checking in to see if a deal could get done without giving up Jaylen Brown.

Gary Washburn, senior NBA writer for the Boston Globe still believes Miami is favored to land Giannis over Boston.

“The Heat, they’ve been big fish hunting for damn near 10 years since LeBron left. They’ve come up short. They don’t have the assets unless a third team jumps in. So we’ll see about that. But I think Miami is still the favorites.” Moving on to his thoughts on Giannis landing in Boston, “I think they’re doing their due diligence. I don't think they’re close to any type of a deal.”

Where Miami stands

Miami reportedly offered Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and other future picks. A mixture of reports have come out with the narrative that Milwaukee would rather swap out Jović for Kasparas Jakučionis than acquire Tyler Herro and reroute him to a third team for picks.

One report in particular, Ethan Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports says Milwaukee isn't thrilled about taking on Tyler Herro.

“I have heard the same thing you guys have, that they’re not thrilled about extending him. I think the Heat have basically been commissioned to try to find another team… I think you have to look at the teams the Heat have dealt with recently…. I would watch Detroit. They always deal with Memphis.”

With trade smoke thickening, Giannis could move sooner rather than later.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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