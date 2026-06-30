Kawhi Leonard Next Team Market at Kalshi Points to Reunion

Cue the famous Kawhi Leonard laugh. The prediction market is all-in on a potential Kawhi return to the Toronto Raptors, with trade rumors swirling and heating up surrounding both sides.

Rumors exploded when reports surfaced that Kawhi had played his final game for the Clippers and that Toronto was aggressively pursuing a reunion.

Kawhi Leonard Next Team - Kalshi

Toronto Raptors 81%

Stays with Clippers or Retires 8%

Dallas Mavericks 5%

At 81% on Kalshi’s NBA next team market, a $10 trade on him landing back in Toronto profits just $1.77 as a super heavy favorite. The market settles on October 21 2026, based on Kawhi’s team at that time.

Igniting the rumors

Early Monday morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors were in serious talks to send Leonard back to Toronto. Charania even went as far as saying that Leonard’s tenure in Los Angeles is over.

"LA and Toronto discussed a deal over the past couple of weeks, as Leonard's reps informed other teams he only wanted to sign an extension with the Raptors if the Clippers were not going to keep him, sources said. He had preferred to stay with the Clippers, but the franchise made no long-term commitment to him this offseason, sources said. Leonard has only the 2026-27 season left on his contract at $50.3 million.”

Leonard spent just the 2018-19 season in Toronto and averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He led the team to its second-best record in franchise history (58-24) and won an NBA Championship and Finals MVP as well.

With one year and $50.3 million remaining on his contract, the Clippers have not reached out to him for a contract extension.

Another reunion in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks are also on the board, thanks to Masai Ujiri. A report from The Athletic suggests that a deal between the two sides would be centered around Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and draft picks.

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