NFL MVP Prediction Market on Kalshi: Drake Maye on the Rise

Drake Maye has officially asserted himself in the MVP conversation after a sluggish start to the season. Kalshi’s NFL MVP market has Maye priced at 6% to win the MVP, which is the fifth-highest price on the board.

Maye came into the season with an 8% chance to win before dropping to 1% after a horrendous start to the year. His price is back up to 6% after he turned things around in recent weeks. A $10 trade on Maye winning the MVP would profit $146.33.

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Maye back to his old self

After last season, when Drake Maye finished second in MVP voting after throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, he had extremely high expectations this season. However, his first three games were a horrendous showing having gone for 585 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions, and took nine sacks. His slow start is what brought his price down to 1%. It also didn’t help that the New England Patriots were 1-2.

His last three games, though, tell a completely different story. He’s totaled 878 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and one interception, with just one sack, leading the Patriots to three straight wins.

It’s also worth noting that AJ Brown made his return to the lineup after a stint on IR. Brown is expected to take over as the Pats leading receiver and make an immediate impact on Drake Maye’s performance this season. Brown did have a few drops in his return game.

The game plan overall leans on Maye continuing his hot streak. The Pats are averaging a 51.68% pass play percentage. As for the rest of the schedule, it is extremely favorable. Two of the notable games remaining include the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, who rank as the bottom two secondaries in the league, allowing 285+ passing yards per game.

Maye will look to continue his MVP-type run in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, who just allowed 225 passing yards and three touchdowns to Michael Penix Jr. last week.

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