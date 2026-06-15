NFL Trade Chart: Kayvon Thibodeaux Leads Prediction Market

Kayvon Thibodeaux stands out as the clear odd man on the New York Giants defensive line. Prediction markets agree, as he tops the board of NFL trade candidates with a 51% chance, and at 96 cents per share.

Which NFL players will be traded?

Kayvon Thibodeaux 51%

George Pickens 27%

Alvin Kamara 16%

Brian Thomas Jr. 16%

Jalen Carter 4%

While 51% is the highest on the board at Polymarket's NFL predictions, Thibodeaux’s price is trading at 96 cents per share, meaning that traders are willing to pay a premium on him being moved. A $10 bet on him being traded would return just $0.40. Per the market terms and conditions, he must be traded by July 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Sliding down the depth chart

Thibodeaux has clearly regressed after recording nearly 100 tackles and 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons. He’s played less than 15 games in the two seasons since for 53 total tackles and eight sacks.

The New York Giants traded for Brian Burns in 2024 and drafted Abdul Carter in 2025. Both played all 17 games last season. They also drafted Arvell Reese in 2026, meaning they have an overcrowded room of edge rushers and outside linebackers.

Insider takes

Plenty around the NFL and the New York Giants have weighed in on the current status and agree that a trade is unlikely. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that New York did field trade calls ahead of the draft, but that talks fizzled.

“Going into the draft, there were some possibilities, the Giants did receive some calls from teams, including the New Orleans Saints. The Giants set a pretty high price on a player who is due some money but not a lot of money. They wanted a third-round for Kayvon Thibodeaux. Did not get that and basically decided ‘OK, we are going to keep him.'”

In late April, John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen were asked if they had any plans to move Thibodeaux after drafting Reese. Harbaugh said, “We keep all the good players we can, right?” to which Schoen agreed.

Other takes against a trade include the fact that they already traded away defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, making another move on the front seven unlikely.

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