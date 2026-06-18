Brendan Sorsby Next Team Market Features Steelers and Jets On Top

Kalshi's prediction markets expect multiple teams to be willing to gamble on Brendan Sorsby in the upcoming NFL Supplemental Draft in July. Two teams that lead the market right now are the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

New York has obvious QB concerns with Geno Smith leading the depth chart. As for Pittsburgh, they have one season left of Aaron Rodgers under center before they start thinking about their QB room.

Brendan Sorsby’s Next Team - Kalshi

Pittsburgh Steelers 26%

New York Jets 20%

Green Bay Packers 14%

Indianapolis Colts 14%

Denver Broncos 12%

Pittsburgh and New York are the only teams hitting the 20% threshold in Kalshi’s NFL market. A $10 stake on Pittsburgh being his next team offers $26.53 and $37.32 if it’s New York. Kalshi settles this market on September 15 based on Sorsby’s team at that time.

The way the NFL Supplemental Draft works is that if a team makes a selection, it'll forfeit an equal draft pick in the NFL Draft the following year. The draft involves bidding future picks, with the order determined by weighted lottery based on the previous season's results.

Before transferring to Texas Tech, Sorsby had been as high as No. 7 on Mel Kiper’s 2026 NFL Draft board and projected as a second-round pick.

Are the Jets willing to take the chance?

The Jets finished with a league-worst 3-14 record last season, earning one of the top picks in the supplemental draft. They have arguably the most questionable QB room in the NFL with Geno Smith projected as Week 1 starter, followed by rookie Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook, and Bailey Zappe.

The issue New York faces is that they currently hold three first-round picks and a second in 2027 meaning they’d need to let go of one of them to draft Sorsby.

Pittsburgh doing their homework

Per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their due diligence on Sorsby. With Aaron Rodgers entering his retirement tour, Pittsburgh’s search for its next franchise QB continues. Behind Rodgers is Mason Rudolph, who Pittsburgh reportedly is looking to move. Will Howard and Drew Allar round out the rest of the quarterback room.

New Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has some history of quarterback development, including Steve Bono, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers could opt to take a chance on Sorsby and develop him alongside Howard and Allar.

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