Is Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz Real? Polymarket Odds Holdy Stead

The only thing trading in Baltimore right now is Lamar Jackson’s chances of staying with the team. Polymarket opened a market on whether the Baltimore Ravens will trade Lamar before the 2026-27 regular season.

Polymarket’s NFL trade market opened with Jackson actively negotiating a new contract to remain with Baltimore long term.

Lamar Jackson traded by next season? - Polymarket

Yes 35.7%

No 99.2%

Nothing is a sure thing, but 99.2% of not being traded is almost as close as one could get. At that trading price, $10 would profit just nine cents should he remain in Baltimore. If traded, $10 would profit $18.75. The market resolves once the first snap of the regular season is taken on Sep 9. If Jackson is still with Baltimore at that point, the market grades “no.”

Optimism surrounding a deal

Jackson is entering the final stages of his five-year, $260 million contract that runs through 2027 which features a no-trade and no-tag clause meaning extension talks have already started. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic expressed confidence that a deal will get done.

"I don't sense the frustration that I've sensed with this in the past. I sense Lamar has communicated exactly what his expectations are or when he wants these talks to happen, where he is. And the Ravens are good with it and understand it.”

Zrebiec also reported that Jackson is engaged in all offseason activities and noted that Baltimore’s front office is ready to negotiate. There is a sense, though, that Jackson is delaying talks to get a feel for new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that he thinks Jackson could go as far as waiting until next offseason for an extension with Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels all ready for extensions that could shift the QB market in his favor.

Negotiating for himself

Jackson represents himself and doesn't use a traditional agent to negotiate. This came to light during his 2023 contract extension, when he relied on his mother and other trusted advisors before landing himself his current $260 million contract.

That looks likely to be the case for his upcoming contract talks, as he remains his own representation.

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