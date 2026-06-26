Matthew Stafford's Retirement Year Set Far Off By Kalshi

Will we see more than one last ride? With buzz swirling around hints of retirement plans from Matthew Staffort, Kalshi is offering a market on when the reigning NFL MVP calls it a career.

Kalshi’s Matthew Stafford retirement market is set by season, and traders can select which year they think he’ll retire. There is an implied 68% chance that he announces his retirement before the 2029-2030 season.

Matthew Stafford Retirement - Kalshi

Before the 2029-30 season 68%

Before the 2028-29 season 35%

Before the 2027-28 season 15%

Before the 2026-27 season 6%

Kalshi grades the market on the date Stafford announces his retirement. Kalshi’s rules require an explicit retirement announcement that takes effect immediately or before the following season.

At the 68% price for him to announce his retirement before the 2029-30 season, a $10 trade here offers $4.38 in total profit.

Stafford drops retirement plan

Stafford himself boosted his retirement price before 2029-30 with his recent comments on his retirement plan. Stafford went on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast and said he is deciding on a “year-to-year” basis whether he retires or not.

“It is year-to-year because I think it's fair to the team, I think it's fair to me, my family — I don't want to sit there and say, OK, 24 months from now, I've got to be ready to play another football season,” Stafford told Long. “I know that I'm ready to play this year. And hopefully, I feel great at the end of next year, and I'm ready to play another one after that. And then maybe we just kind of keep going like that. But, committing to more than that feels a little bit daunting. And I think a little bit unfair to the team and myself.”

Stafford's contract and the Rams' plan

Stafford is locked in with the Los Angeles Rams for at least the next two seasons. LA does have a succession plan in place after drafting former Alabama QB Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In his lone season starting for Alabama, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

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