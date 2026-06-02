Things are heating up in the National League Rookie of the Year race with a two-man competition between St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt and Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart. Wetherholt was the seventh pick in the 2024 draft, while Stewart was selected 32nd overall in the 2022 draft.

As for where the market sits right now on Kalshi, JJ Wetherholt sits with a strong 37% ($10 to win $15.21) chance to win the award, while Sal Steward is behind at 26% ($10 to win 25.22).

NL Rookie of the Year Winner - Kalshi

JJ Wetherholt 37%

Sal Stewart 26%

Konnor Griffin 18%

Nolan McLean 8%

Bryce Eldridge 5%

Moises Ballesteros 3%

Carson Benge 2%

Both Wetherholt and Stewart have the strongest chances at winning NL Rookie of the Year honors. Weatherholt’s 37% chance is the strongest, while Stewart's at 26% is also competitive. Both of their chances are the only ones sitting over 25%. The rest are under 20%.

Comparisons

At first glance, it isn’t hard to see why Wetherholt and Stewart pace all rookies on the board. Wetherholt has had a strong showing in 57 games played to this point at a .245 batting average, 9 home runs, 25 RBI, and an OPS of .756.

As for Stewart, he’s been explosive to say the least. He sits in the top-70 in the MLB across the board with a .261 batting average (66th), 12 home runs (29th), RBI (23rd), and OPS (.827).

Compared to the rest of the rookie class, Stewart leads the pool of both NL and AL rookies in several categories, including Plate Appearances (315), At Bats (277), Runs (45), Hits (72), and RBI. He sits behind just Munetaka Murakami (20) in home runs.

Wetherholt sits competitively to the rest of the rookie class as well, ranking in the top-15 in all of the same stat categories.

Major Market Movement

Wetherholt and Stewart have been two of the most volatile names on the graph since Opening Day on March 25th. Wetherholt went into the season at 24.1% above Stewart’s 13.5% until April 2nd, when their chances swapped, with Stewart listed at 24% and Wetherholt at 18.2%.

For just over a month, until May 7th, Stewart sat above Wetherholt. Stewart peaked at 43% while Wetherholt saw his chances as low as 4% during that span.

From May 7th to May 12th, they swapped back and forth five total times until Wetherholt eventually saw his chances grow further at 25% to Stewarts 22%. Both of them have been on the rise since.

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