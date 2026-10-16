Polymarket NFL Prediction Market for Packers-Cowboys

Week 6 of the NFL on Sunday ends with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Ahead of kickoff, Polymarket’s NFL market slightly leans toward the Green Bay Packers at home at a 53% chance to win.

The Cowboys are just behind at 48%. The line sits at Packers -1.5 with a 53.5-point total. A $10 trade profits $8.60 on the Packers to win and $10.51 on the Cowboys to win.

New users who sign up with the Polymarket invite code SIBONUS and deposit $10 or more will receive $50 in trading funds — one of the best welcome offers in prediction markets right now.

Both teams need wins

A win here could go a long way for the rest of the season for both teams. The Cowboys are still trying to find their footing with a 2-3 record and coming off arguably the worst loss of the season to the then 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers are 3-2 and are beginning to trend in the right direction after starting the season 1-2 with two consecutive wins going into Week 6.

This is a test for both sides. Despite sitting below .500, Dallas holds a top-10 offense in the NFL, scoring 27.6 points and averaging 351.2 yards per game. The Cowboys defense, allowing 27.2 points and 395.4 yards per game, is what’s holding them back.

For Green Bay, the numbers get confusing, as they’re averaging just 20.8 points while the defense allows 22.4 points. A -1.6 scoring differential isn't ideal.

The Cowboys offense could keep them in it, but their defense may cost them the game. While Green Bay’s point total isn’t up to par with Dallas, both teams have top-5 pass games in the NFL, coming in averaging roughly 270 pass yards per game. Green Bay could assert itself, though, with its secondary, which is also top-5 in the league, allowing just 181 pass yards per game.

This could also be a “get right” game for both teams on the ground. Dallas has the worst run defense in the league, allowing 168.4 rushing yards per game, while the Packers have the worst run game in the league, with just 60.4 rushing yards per game.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST at Lambeau Field on NBC.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.