Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA on Monday
Monday, August 3 brings a solid slate of baseball and basketball action, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS makes it the perfect time to start trading. You'll need to enter the code SIBONUS during sign-up and deposit $10 to unlock your welcome offer. With eight MLB games and two WNBA matchups on the board, there's plenty of opportunity to trade on marquee matchups like Dodgers-Cubs and Storm-Liberty.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday's Games
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading credit. This bonus applies across all prediction markets on the platform, meaning you can allocate your funds toward any of Monday's matchups. Whether you're trading on whether the Dodgers beat the Cubs at Wrigley or predicting the Storm's performance against the Liberty, your bonus credit works the same way.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide photo ID verification (driver's license or passport plus selfie)
- Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus
Once your bonus is credited, you can trade on any outcome. If you predict the Yankees will beat the Cardinals and your trade wins, your profits are yours to keep. If your prediction doesn't come through, you've only used your bonus credit, not your own deposited funds initially. The bonus applies to all eight MLB games and both WNBA contests on Monday's slate.
Steps to Claim Your SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Monday's Games
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on Monday's action:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)
- Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash"
- Select your preferred payment method and deposit $10
- Your $20 trading bonus will be credited to your account
- Browse Monday's MLB and WNBA matchups and place your first trades
The Dodgers-Cubs game at Wrigley and the Aces-Dream matchup offer compelling trading opportunities on Monday. Once you've claimed your bonus, you can explore how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms to understand why it stands out for sports trading.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.