Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies square off Wednesday in a decisive matchup, and you can trade on the outcome using a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up with code SIBONUS can claim a $50 bonus to start trading on this game and other prediction markets. As of Wednesday, July 22, this welcome offer gives you the capital to make your first trades on one of the most competitive prediction market platforms available.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Dodgers-Phillies Game

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus when you meet specific requirements. You'll need to deposit $20 to activate the offer, and you must be physically located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada qualify). The bonus funds arrive in your account once you complete registration with the promo code, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and make your initial deposit.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 bonus

Valid in all U.S. states except Nevada

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory

You must provide your date of birth, phone number, and location during signup

Once your bonus is active, you can trade on the Dodgers-Phillies game with real money on the line. If you predict the Dodgers win and they do, your position gains value. If the Phillies pull off the victory instead, your position loses value. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade your positions before the game ends, giving you flexibility to lock in gains or cut losses as the action unfolds.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Code and Start Trading on Dodgers vs. Phillies

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and trade on Wednesday's matchup:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of $20 and confirm the transaction Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account once the deposit clears Navigate to the Dodgers vs. Phillies market and place your first trade

Polymarket offers multiple payment options to make funding your account convenient. The platform accepts various deposit methods, so you can choose what works best for you. Once your bonus is live, you're ready to trade on the game and explore other prediction markets beyond sports, including politics, entertainment, economics, and more.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.