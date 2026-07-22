Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies square off Wednesday in a decisive matchup, and you can trade on the outcome using a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up with code SIBONUS can claim a $50 bonus to start trading on this game and other prediction markets. As of Wednesday, July 22, this welcome offer gives you the capital to make your first trades on one of the most competitive prediction market platforms available.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Dodgers-Phillies Game
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus when you meet specific requirements. You'll need to deposit $20 to activate the offer, and you must be physically located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada qualify). The bonus funds arrive in your account once you complete registration with the promo code, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and make your initial deposit.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 bonus
- Valid in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory
- You must provide your date of birth, phone number, and location during signup
Once your bonus is active, you can trade on the Dodgers-Phillies game with real money on the line. If you predict the Dodgers win and they do, your position gains value. If the Phillies pull off the victory instead, your position loses value. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade your positions before the game ends, giving you flexibility to lock in gains or cut losses as the action unfolds.
How to Claim the SIBONUS Code and Start Trading on Dodgers vs. Phillies
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and trade on Wednesday's matchup:
- Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Enter a deposit amount of $20 and confirm the transaction
- Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account once the deposit clears
- Navigate to the Dodgers vs. Phillies market and place your first trade
Polymarket offers multiple payment options to make funding your account convenient. The platform accepts various deposit methods, so you can choose what works best for you. Once your bonus is live, you're ready to trade on the game and explore other prediction markets beyond sports, including politics, entertainment, economics, and more.
For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.