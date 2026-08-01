Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA Prediction Markets

Saturday, August 1 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball to the prediction markets, and the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer for new traders. Deposit $10 and claim a $20 bonus to start trading on the day's matchups. With 15 MLB games and two WNBA contests on the board, there's plenty of action to explore as you get familiar with prediction market promos and how they work.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Saturday's Slate

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock this welcome offer, and the process is straightforward. You'll need to enter the code during registration, make a $10 deposit, and verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie. Once approved, your $20 bonus trades into your account, giving you capital to explore the prediction markets on Saturday's games.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using the offer:

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up to activate the bonus

A $10 minimum deposit is required to unlock the $20 bonus

Identity verification includes a driver's license or passport photo plus a selfie

Saturday's slate gives you immediate opportunities to put your bonus to work. The Yankees-Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field is the marquee MLB game of the afternoon, while Red Sox-Dodgers anchors the evening with two of baseball's most recognizable franchises. On the WNBA side, the Liberty-Mercury matchup features one of the league's strongest contenders in a road test. If you predict the Yankees to win their game, your bonus could grow. If your prediction doesn't materialize, you've only used the platform's bonus capital, not your own money.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Start Trading Saturday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your SIBONUS welcome offer and begin trading on Saturday's MLB and WNBA action:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport Take a selfie holding your ID to complete verification Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $10 to activate the $20 bonus Navigate to Saturday's games and start making predictions on outcomes

Once your bonus is live, you can trade on any market available on the platform. Whether you're predicting the outcome of the Cardinals-Blue Jays game, the Twins-Mariners matchup, or the Aces-Sky WNBA contest, your $20 bonus gives you the capital to explore. Polymarket's diverse market offerings extend beyond sports, so you can also trade on politics, entertainment, economics, and more once you're comfortable with the platform. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.