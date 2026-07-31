Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $20 Trading Bonus for WNBA & MLB Prediction Markets

Thursday, July 30 brings a balanced slate of baseball and basketball action, making it the perfect time to explore Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they deposit $10 and enter code SIBONUS during registration. Whether you're interested in trading on afternoon MLB getaway games or the New York Liberty visiting the Las Vegas Aces, Polymarket lets you put your predictions to work across sports and beyond.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Thursday's Slate

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading credit. This bonus applies across all prediction markets on the platform, meaning you can allocate your funds toward any matchup on Thursday's card. The afternoon MLB window features Rangers-Rays, Royals-Twins, Yankees-White Sox, and Cubs-Cardinals, while the evening slate highlights Mariners-Dodgers as the baseball headliner and New York-Las Vegas as the premier WNBA matchup.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during account registration

Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Once your account is funded, you can trade on any outcome across Thursday's slate. If you predict the Yankees will beat the White Sox and that trade settles in your favor, your account balance grows accordingly. Conversely, if your prediction doesn't materialize, your trading balance decreases. The $20 bonus gives you meaningful capital to explore Polymarket's prediction markets without overcommitting your own funds right away.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Thursday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on Thursday's MLB and WNBA action:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. When prompted, enter the promo code SIBONUS to unlock the welcome bonus. Verify your identity: Polymarket requires identity verification for all new users. Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport, along with a selfie holding that ID. You may also need to provide your Social Security Number. Polymarket will send you an email if additional documentation is required. Deposit $10: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet. Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount. Confirm the transaction to activate your $20 trading bonus. Start trading: With your account funded, browse Thursday's prediction markets. You can trade on Yankees-White Sox, Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, or any WNBA matchup, including New York-Las Vegas. Place your predictions and monitor how your trades perform as games unfold.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.