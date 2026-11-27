The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus with a $10 deposit for new users. A code is required, and the offer is live on Friday, November 27. New users can trade on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday game and explore other prediction market promos.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

The Polymarket welcome offer rewards new users who deposit $10. Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration, and the platform credits a $25 trading bonus once you meet the requirements. Your first qualifying trade can target the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday game, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET at Acrisure Stadium on Prime Video.

I treat the game as trade 1 of my Polymarket experience. The bonus funds are ready for your next trades after the requirements are met, so you can keep trading well beyond one game.

Offer Terms and Conditions

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

The promo code SIBONUS is required and must be entered at registration. You generally cannot apply it after your account is created.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. After you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

No invitation or waitlist is needed to create an account. A promo code like SIBONUS is separate from a referral link.

The offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer terms.

What Happens If Your Trade Wins or Loses

Say you deposit $10 and place a $10 trade on Denver to win at roughly 68 cents per share. If Denver wins the game, each share settles at $1, and you can withdraw the profit as cash once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement.

If your trade does not win, your $25 bonus is still credited and available for your next trades. You can then place those trades on other markets, including sports, politics, and news.

Current Polymarket Prices

DEN @ PIT (3:00 PM ET): ML DEN ~68% / PIT ~32% · Spread DEN ~-4.5 (~50%) · Total ~37 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Game

Follow these steps to claim your $25 bonus and place your first trade on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, then enter the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 by debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the DEN @ PIT market to start earning your $25 bonus.

Want to compare platforms first? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.