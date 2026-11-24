Use Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus on Polymarket. A code is required, and new users can claim it as of Tuesday, November 24. Use it to trade on Boston at Washington at 8 PM ET, then browse more prediction market promos .

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for NBA Cup Celtics vs. Wizards

The Polymarket promo code requires a code, and that code is SIBONUS. Enter it during registration to unlock the welcome offer. Unlike traditional sportsbook promos, this one asks for a $10 deposit before the $25 trading bonus arrives.

The NBA Cup schedule tonight and the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate give new users plenty of reasons to sign up now. For this article, the qualifying trade targets the Boston at Washington NBA Cup game at 8 PM ET. Treat that trade as trade 1 of your Polymarket experience.

Once you complete your deposit and place a real-money trade on an eligible market, the bonus lands in your account. You must meet a 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus. After that, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here is how a trade on the Boston at Washington game could play out. Say you buy Celtics shares and Boston wins. Your shares settle at $1 each, and you keep the profit. If Boston loses, your shares settle at $0, and you lose the amount you put into that trade. Your bonus funds are then ready for your next trades.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you sign up:

A promo code is required, and the code is SIBONUS.

The offer is available in all states except NV.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket bonus code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID at registration, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must meet a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw profit as cash.

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account, as the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. The code must go in during registration, since you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account exists. The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

The promo code is different from a referral link. Once you start trading, you can share your own Polymarket referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends to the site.

Current Polymarket Prices for NBA Cup Boston at Washington

BOS @ WAS (8:00 PM ET), Moneyline: BOS 80% / WAS 20%

BOS @ WAS (8:00 PM ET), Spread: BOS -10.5 (50%)

BOS @ WAS (8:00 PM ET), Total: 217.5 (Over 50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Boston at Washington

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Boston at Washington.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS and confirm the verification code sent to your email. Upload your ID and a selfie holding it. Deposit $10 or more with a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the Boston at Washington market. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.