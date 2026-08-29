Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for College Football Kickoff

College football returns Friday, August 28, and the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus when you deposit $10. This welcome offer lets you start trading on the marquee matchups immediately, including the TCU vs. North Carolina showdown in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium. Whether you're eyeing the USC-San Jose State afternoon game or the late-night Memphis-UNLV chaos, prediction market promos like this one give you extra capital to explore the Week 0 slate.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for College Football Week 0

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is straightforward: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use across the platform's prediction markets. You'll have immediate access to trade on all of Week 0's biggest games, from the noon ET kickoff between TCU and North Carolina to the 10 PM ET Memphis-UNLV nightcap. The bonus applies to your account balance and can be deployed on any market available on the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

A $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

Once your bonus is credited, you can trade on any Week 0 matchup. If you predict TCU will cover the spread against North Carolina and your trade wins, your profits are yours to keep. If your prediction on the USC-San Jose State game doesn't pan out, you've only used the bonus capital Polymarket provided, not your own deposit.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Week 0

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on College Football Week 0:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Make sure to enter the promo code SIBONUS during this step to unlock your bonus. Complete identity verification: Polymarket will request proof of ID, which can be a photo of your driver's license or passport. You'll also need to provide a selfie holding that ID to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Make your $10 deposit: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet. Select your preferred payment method and enter a deposit amount of $10. Confirm the transaction to activate your account. Receive your $20 bonus: After your deposit clears, your $20 trading bonus will be credited to your account. You now have $30 in total trading capital to use across Polymarket's markets. Start trading Week 0: Browse the available markets for College Football Week 0 games. Whether you want to trade on TCU-North Carolina, USC-San Jose State, or any other matchup on the slate, place your predictions and watch the action unfold.

For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.