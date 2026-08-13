Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for Lions vs. Bengals, NFL Preseason

The Lions and Bengals square off Thursday night in Cincinnati, and you can trade on this preseason matchup with a Polymarket promo code. New users who enter code SIBONUS during registration unlock a $20 bonus after depositing $10. This welcome offer gives you capital to explore prediction market promos and start trading on Thursday's game and beyond.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Lions vs. Bengals

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to deposit $10 to claim your $20 trading bonus. Once you've funded your account, you'll have $30 total to trade on prediction markets, including outcomes tied to Thursday's Lions-Bengals preseason opener. Whether you're predicting which backup quarterback performs better or which team commits fewer penalties, your bonus funds work just like regular deposits.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration to unlock the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when signing up

A $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the welcome offer

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory

Social Security Number verification may be requested during the registration process

Trading on Lions-Bengals gives you a live event to test the platform. If you predict correctly that Detroit's backup quarterbacks will complete over 60 percent of their passes, your bonus funds grow. If your trade doesn't hit, you've only used the bonus Polymarket provided, not your own money from the initial $10 deposit.

Steps to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade on Lions vs. Bengals

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Thursday's game:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Complete any additional verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount Confirm the transaction and wait for your account to be fully funded Browse prediction markets related to Lions-Bengals and place your first trades Monitor your positions as Thursday's game unfolds

Polymarket's platform extends far beyond sports. You can trade on outcomes across politics, entertainment, economics, culture, and climate. This diversity sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks, giving you access to markets you won't find elsewhere. Once you've explored Lions-Bengals trades, consider diving into other prediction markets available on the platform. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.