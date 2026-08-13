Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for Lions vs. Bengals, NFL Preseason
The Lions and Bengals square off Thursday night in Cincinnati, and you can trade on this preseason matchup with a Polymarket promo code. New users who enter code SIBONUS during registration unlock a $20 bonus after depositing $10. This welcome offer gives you capital to explore prediction market promos and start trading on Thursday's game and beyond.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Lions vs. Bengals
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to deposit $10 to claim your $20 trading bonus. Once you've funded your account, you'll have $30 total to trade on prediction markets, including outcomes tied to Thursday's Lions-Bengals preseason opener. Whether you're predicting which backup quarterback performs better or which team commits fewer penalties, your bonus funds work just like regular deposits.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration to unlock the bonus
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state when signing up
- A $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the welcome offer
- Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory
- Social Security Number verification may be requested during the registration process
Trading on Lions-Bengals gives you a live event to test the platform. If you predict correctly that Detroit's backup quarterbacks will complete over 60 percent of their passes, your bonus funds grow. If your trade doesn't hit, you've only used the bonus Polymarket provided, not your own money from the initial $10 deposit.
Steps to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade on Lions vs. Bengals
Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Thursday's game:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Complete any additional verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet
- Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount
- Confirm the transaction and wait for your account to be fully funded
- Browse prediction markets related to Lions-Bengals and place your first trades
- Monitor your positions as Thursday's game unfolds
Polymarket's platform extends far beyond sports. You can trade on outcomes across politics, entertainment, economics, culture, and climate. This diversity sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks, giving you access to markets you won't find elsewhere. Once you've explored Lions-Bengals trades, consider diving into other prediction markets available on the platform. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.