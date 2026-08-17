Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for MLB & WNBA on Monday
Monday's sports slate offers an ideal opportunity to explore prediction market trading with the Polymarket promo code. New users can claim a $20 bonus by depositing $10 and entering code SIBONUS during registration. The offer is available as of Monday, August 17, and gives you immediate access to trade on 11 MLB games, including the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, plus one late WNBA matchup.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday's Games
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer that requires a $10 deposit to activate your $20 trading bonus. Once you've claimed the bonus, you can immediately begin trading on Monday's slate, starting with the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader and extending through the evening matchups like Padres-Mets and Braves-Twins. The bonus funds give you additional capital to explore prediction markets without needing to commit additional personal funds upfront.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Promo code SIBONUS is required during registration
- Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus
Consider how the bonus applies to Monday's action. If you trade on the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader and predict Game 1 correctly, your winnings accumulate in your account for use on subsequent games. Conversely, if a trade doesn't go your way, you still have your bonus funds and deposit to continue trading through the evening window featuring the Dodgers at Coors Field and the late WNBA matchup between the Wings and Valkyries.
Steps to Claim Your SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Monday's Games
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading on Monday's slate:
- Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Enter a deposit amount of $10 and confirm the transaction
- Your $20 bonus will be credited to your account, and you can immediately begin trading on Monday's games
Once your account is active and funded, you're ready to trade on the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, the Padres-Mets matchup, and any other markets available on Monday's slate. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.