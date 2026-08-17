Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for MLB & WNBA on Monday

Monday's sports slate offers an ideal opportunity to explore prediction market trading with the Polymarket promo code. New users can claim a $20 bonus by depositing $10 and entering code SIBONUS during registration. The offer is available as of Monday, August 17, and gives you immediate access to trade on 11 MLB games, including the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, plus one late WNBA matchup.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer that requires a $10 deposit to activate your $20 trading bonus. Once you've claimed the bonus, you can immediately begin trading on Monday's slate, starting with the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader and extending through the evening matchups like Padres-Mets and Braves-Twins. The bonus funds give you additional capital to explore prediction markets without needing to commit additional personal funds upfront.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Promo code SIBONUS is required during registration

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus

Consider how the bonus applies to Monday's action. If you trade on the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader and predict Game 1 correctly, your winnings accumulate in your account for use on subsequent games. Conversely, if a trade doesn't go your way, you still have your bonus funds and deposit to continue trading through the evening window featuring the Dodgers at Coors Field and the late WNBA matchup between the Wings and Valkyries.

Steps to Claim Your SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Monday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading on Monday's slate:

Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of $10 and confirm the transaction Your $20 bonus will be credited to your account, and you can immediately begin trading on Monday's games

Once your account is active and funded, you're ready to trade on the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, the Padres-Mets matchup, and any other markets available on Monday's slate. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.