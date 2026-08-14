Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for NFL, MLB, WNBA Trading

Friday, August 14 brings a three-sport slate perfect for prediction market traders, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS makes it even better. New users can deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on NFL preseason games, MLB matchups, and a WNBA showdown between Dallas and Indiana. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to claim the bonus, and it's available in most U.S. states.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Friday's Action

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 bonus to trade with. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you're trading shares of outcomes rather than placing bets. On Friday, that means you can trade on whether the Dolphins beat the Commanders, if the Yankees top the Blue Jays, or how the Wings perform against the Fever.

Here's what you need to know about the offer. You must enter the code SIBONUS during registration, provide valid ID (driver's license or passport plus a selfie), and be physically located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada). The $10 deposit requirement is mandatory to activate the bonus, and you'll need to verify your identity before trading begins.

The beauty of trading on Friday's slate is the variety. Three NFL preseason games kick off simultaneously, giving you multiple quarterback rotations and roster decisions to trade on. MLB supplies the volume with Cardinals-Cubs, Yankees-Blue Jays, Mariners-Astros, and Brewers-Dodgers among the headliners. If you trade correctly on the Brewers getting a road win at Dodger Stadium, your $20 bonus grows. If Milwaukee loses, you learn the market's pricing and adjust your next trade accordingly. The Wings-Fever matchup adds a clean WNBA option for those focused on basketball.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and trade on Friday's games:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID). Deposit $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Your $20 bonus will be credited to your trading account. Browse Friday's markets for NFL, MLB, and WNBA outcomes and place your first trades.

Once your bonus is active, you can trade on any market available. The platform covers sports, politics, economics, entertainment, and more, so Friday's games are just the beginning. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.