Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for NFL, MLB, WNBA Trading
Friday, August 14 brings a three-sport slate perfect for prediction market traders, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS makes it even better. New users can deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on NFL preseason games, MLB matchups, and a WNBA showdown between Dallas and Indiana. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to claim the bonus, and it's available in most U.S. states.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Friday's Action
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 bonus to trade with. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you're trading shares of outcomes rather than placing bets. On Friday, that means you can trade on whether the Dolphins beat the Commanders, if the Yankees top the Blue Jays, or how the Wings perform against the Fever.
Here's what you need to know about the offer. You must enter the code SIBONUS during registration, provide valid ID (driver's license or passport plus a selfie), and be physically located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada). The $10 deposit requirement is mandatory to activate the bonus, and you'll need to verify your identity before trading begins.
The beauty of trading on Friday's slate is the variety. Three NFL preseason games kick off simultaneously, giving you multiple quarterback rotations and roster decisions to trade on. MLB supplies the volume with Cardinals-Cubs, Yankees-Blue Jays, Mariners-Astros, and Brewers-Dodgers among the headliners. If you trade correctly on the Brewers getting a road win at Dodger Stadium, your $20 bonus grows. If Milwaukee loses, you learn the market's pricing and adjust your next trade accordingly. The Wings-Fever matchup adds a clean WNBA option for those focused on basketball.
How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and trade on Friday's games:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button.
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation.
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID).
- Deposit $10 into your account using your preferred payment method.
- Your $20 bonus will be credited to your trading account.
- Browse Friday's markets for NFL, MLB, and WNBA outcomes and place your first trades.
Once your bonus is active, you can trade on any market available. The platform covers sports, politics, economics, entertainment, and more, so Friday's games are just the beginning. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.