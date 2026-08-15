Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Bonus for UFC 330 on Saturday

UFC 330 brings championship-level intrigue to Philadelphia on Saturday, August 14, and the $20 bonus from the prediction market promos at Polymarket gives you the capital to trade on the main event. Islam Makhachev defends his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in a style clash that promises real drama, and you can participate in the action with Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. The code is required to unlock the welcome offer, and claiming it takes just a few minutes.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for UFC 330

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This bonus gives you real capital to trade on prediction markets tied to UFC 330 and beyond. You can trade on whether Makhachev retains his title, whether the fight goes the distance, or which round produces a finish. The bonus applies to all eligible markets on the platform, not just combat sports.

Here are the key terms and conditions attached to claiming SIBONUS:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming the offer

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to unlock the $20 bonus

Let's say you trade $10 of your bonus on Makhachev to win by submission. If that trade hits, your winnings add to your account balance. If the trade doesn't hit, you lose that portion of the bonus, but you still have your remaining balance to deploy on other UFC 330 markets or elsewhere on Polymarket. The bonus itself doesn't expire immediately after claiming, but Polymarket's terms govern how long bonus funds remain active in your account.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Polymarket Welcome Offer and Start Trading UFC 330

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming SIBONUS takes just a few steps. Follow this process to get your $20 bonus and start trading on the Makhachev-Garry main event:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID for verification Confirm your email address when Polymarket sends the verification link Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount Confirm the transaction to activate your account and unlock the $20 bonus Browse UFC 330 markets and place your first trades with your bonus funds

Once your account is active and your bonus is credited, you can immediately start trading on Makhachev versus Machado Garry and any other markets available on Polymarket. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.