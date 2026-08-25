Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Prediction Markets Bonus for College Football, MLB & WNBA

Football is officially back, and Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus when you deposit $10 on Tuesday, August 25. This welcome offer lets you start trading on college football's Week 0 slate, including the North Carolina versus TCU matchup in Dublin, plus MLB and WNBA action. Prediction market promos like this one give you extra capital to explore the platform before committing your own funds.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 0 Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. You'll need to enter the code during registration and verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie. The bonus is available in all U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during sign-up)

Minimum deposit: $10 to activate the bonus

Available in all states except Nevada

Identity verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Bonus funds trade on any Polymarket market, including sports events

Week 0 gives you immediate trading opportunities. The North Carolina versus TCU game in Dublin kicks off the college football season with a Power conference matchup on a neutral field. If you predict UNC wins, your bonus funds can support that trade. If TCU covers the spread instead, you've learned how Polymarket works without wagering your deposit. The same flexibility applies to San Jose State versus USC, NC State versus Virginia, and Memphis versus UNLV later that evening.

MLB dominates Tuesday's volume with Astros versus Yankees, Dodgers versus Braves, and Brewers versus Mets all offering compelling trading angles. The Dodgers-Braves matchup stands out as the strongest pure competition on the board. You could trade on whether the Dodgers win, whether the total runs exceed a certain threshold, or which team scores first. Your $20 bonus gives you capital to test multiple predictions across the slate.

The WNBA's Sky versus Sun game rounds out Tuesday evening. Chicago is regrouping after playoff elimination, while Connecticut hosts the contest at Mohegan Sun Arena. Trading on WNBA outcomes alongside baseball and football lets you diversify your prediction portfolio on a single day.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Week 0

Signing up for Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and trade on college football, MLB, and WNBA events:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID). Verify your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it. Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit exactly $10 to unlock the $20 bonus. Navigate to the sports markets section and select Week 0 games, MLB matchups, or the WNBA contest. Place your first trades using your deposit and bonus funds combined.

Once your account is funded and verified, you can trade on any Polymarket prediction market. The platform extends beyond sports to include politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, giving you options year-round. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi versus Polymarket comparison .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.