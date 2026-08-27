Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Prediction Markets Bonus for Rams vs. Chargers
The Rams and Chargers close out the preseason Thursday, August 27, and it's the perfect moment to jump into Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus by depositing $10 and entering code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer lets you start trading on prediction markets tied to the SoFi Stadium matchup while exploring prediction market promos across the platform.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Rams-Chargers
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit $10, receive $20 in trading credit. You'll need to enter the code during sign-up and complete identity verification with a photo ID and selfie. The bonus applies in all U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.
Here's what matters for the Rams-Chargers game: this preseason finale is all about roster decisions. You could trade on outcomes related to backup quarterback performance, receiver depth, defensive back evaluations, or special teams execution. If your prediction on how the game unfolds proves correct, your $20 bonus grows. If the trade moves against you, you've only risked the initial $10 deposit plus the bonus credit itself.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Code SIBONUS required at registration
- Minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Photo ID and selfie verification required
- Must be physically located in an eligible state
The bonus credit is live immediately after deposit, so you can start trading on Rams-Chargers predictions right away. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade on specific outcomes within the game, making this preseason finale an ideal testing ground for the platform.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade Rams-Chargers
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on Thursday's matchup:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process.
- Provide personal information including your date of birth, phone number, and current location.
- Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your $10 deposit by clicking "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and selecting your preferred payment method.
- Confirm the transaction and your $20 bonus credit will appear in your account.
- Start trading on Rams-Chargers predictions and other markets available on the platform.
Once your bonus is active, you can explore trades across sports, politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.