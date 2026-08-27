Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Prediction Markets Bonus for Rams vs. Chargers

The Rams and Chargers close out the preseason Thursday, August 27, and it's the perfect moment to jump into Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus by depositing $10 and entering code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer lets you start trading on prediction markets tied to the SoFi Stadium matchup while exploring prediction market promos across the platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Rams-Chargers

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit $10, receive $20 in trading credit. You'll need to enter the code during sign-up and complete identity verification with a photo ID and selfie. The bonus applies in all U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.

Here's what matters for the Rams-Chargers game: this preseason finale is all about roster decisions. You could trade on outcomes related to backup quarterback performance, receiver depth, defensive back evaluations, or special teams execution. If your prediction on how the game unfolds proves correct, your $20 bonus grows. If the trade moves against you, you've only risked the initial $10 deposit plus the bonus credit itself.

Key terms and conditions include:

Code SIBONUS required at registration

Minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus

Available in all states except Nevada

Photo ID and selfie verification required

Must be physically located in an eligible state

The bonus credit is live immediately after deposit, so you can start trading on Rams-Chargers predictions right away. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade on specific outcomes within the game, making this preseason finale an ideal testing ground for the platform.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade Rams-Chargers

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on Thursday's matchup:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account. Enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process. Provide personal information including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID. Make your $10 deposit by clicking "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and selecting your preferred payment method. Confirm the transaction and your $20 bonus credit will appear in your account. Start trading on Rams-Chargers predictions and other markets available on the platform.

Once your bonus is active, you can explore trades across sports, politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.