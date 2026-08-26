Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for College Football, MLB, WNBA
College football returns this week with North Carolina facing TCU in Dublin, and you can trade the action with a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up before Wednesday, August 26 can claim a $20 bonus by depositing $10 and entering code SIBONUS during registration. Beyond the gridiron, MLB and WNBA games round out the week's prediction market opportunities, giving you multiple events to trade on across sports.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 0
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading credit. This bonus applies across all markets on the platform, meaning you can allocate your funds toward college football trades, MLB matchups, or the standalone WNBA game between the Valkyries and Sun. The offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.
Here are the key terms and conditions:
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during account registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus
- Valid in all states except Nevada
- Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required
- You must provide your date of birth, phone number, and location during signup
Once your account is funded, you can trade on any market. If you back North Carolina to beat TCU in Dublin and the Tar Heels win, your prediction market position gains value. Conversely, if TCU pulls the upset, your position declines. The same logic applies to the Astros-Yankees matchup Wednesday night or the Dodgers-Braves showdown, which feels like a playoff preview given the quality of both teams.
How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Week 0 Games
Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on college football, MLB, and WNBA events:
- Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Upload a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) and take a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $10 to activate the $20 bonus
- Start trading on North Carolina versus TCU, the Astros-Yankees game, or any other Week 0 matchup
For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.