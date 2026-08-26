Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for College Football, MLB, WNBA

College football returns this week with North Carolina facing TCU in Dublin, and you can trade the action with a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up before Wednesday, August 26 can claim a $20 bonus by depositing $10 and entering code SIBONUS during registration. Beyond the gridiron, MLB and WNBA games round out the week's prediction market opportunities, giving you multiple events to trade on across sports.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 0

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading credit. This bonus applies across all markets on the platform, meaning you can allocate your funds toward college football trades, MLB matchups, or the standalone WNBA game between the Valkyries and Sun. The offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during account registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus

Valid in all states except Nevada

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

You must provide your date of birth, phone number, and location during signup

Once your account is funded, you can trade on any market. If you back North Carolina to beat TCU in Dublin and the Tar Heels win, your prediction market position gains value. Conversely, if TCU pulls the upset, your position declines. The same logic applies to the Astros-Yankees matchup Wednesday night or the Dodgers-Braves showdown, which feels like a playoff preview given the quality of both teams.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Week 0 Games

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on college football, MLB, and WNBA events:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Upload a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) and take a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $10 to activate the $20 bonus Start trading on North Carolina versus TCU, the Astros-Yankees game, or any other Week 0 matchup

For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.