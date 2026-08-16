Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, UFC 330
UFC 330 is here, and Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Ian Machado Garry on Saturday, August 14. If you want to trade on this championship bout, the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to get started. You'll need to deposit $10 to claim the offer, and the Polymarket promo code is required during registration. This is your chance to trade on one of the year's most compelling matchups with a welcome offer that boosts your initial position.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for UFC 330
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus when you sign up and deposit $10. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you trade shares based on outcomes rather than place bets in the conventional sense. For UFC 330, you can trade on whether Makhachev wins, whether Machado Garry pulls off the upset, or specific fight outcomes like method of victory or round over/under markets.
Here are the key terms and conditions attached to this offer:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus
- Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- A $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the $20 bonus
- Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required
When you trade on Makhachev versus Machado Garry, your $20 bonus works like any other capital in your account. If you trade shares predicting Makhachev's wrestling-heavy approach overwhelms Garry's distance management and the champion wins, your position gains value. If you trade on Garry keeping the fight at range and executing clean rounds, and that scenario plays out, your shares increase. The bonus gives you more flexibility to explore multiple outcomes without immediately risking your full $10 deposit.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade UFC 330
Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Makhachev versus Machado Garry main event:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID)
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $10 to trigger the $20 bonus
- Navigate to UFC 330 markets and start trading on Makhachev, Machado Garry, or specific fight outcomes
Once your bonus is credited, you can trade immediately on any available UFC 330 markets. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not locked into a single outcome. You can adjust your positions as new information emerges or as your conviction changes heading into Saturday's fight. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.