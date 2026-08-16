Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, UFC 330

UFC 330 is here, and Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Ian Machado Garry on Saturday, August 14. If you want to trade on this championship bout, the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to get started. You'll need to deposit $10 to claim the offer, and the Polymarket promo code is required during registration. This is your chance to trade on one of the year's most compelling matchups with a welcome offer that boosts your initial position.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for UFC 330

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus when you sign up and deposit $10. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you trade shares based on outcomes rather than place bets in the conventional sense. For UFC 330, you can trade on whether Makhachev wins, whether Machado Garry pulls off the upset, or specific fight outcomes like method of victory or round over/under markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions attached to this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

A $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the $20 bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

When you trade on Makhachev versus Machado Garry, your $20 bonus works like any other capital in your account. If you trade shares predicting Makhachev's wrestling-heavy approach overwhelms Garry's distance management and the champion wins, your position gains value. If you trade on Garry keeping the fight at range and executing clean rounds, and that scenario plays out, your shares increase. The bonus gives you more flexibility to explore multiple outcomes without immediately risking your full $10 deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade UFC 330

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Makhachev versus Machado Garry main event:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID) Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $10 to trigger the $20 bonus Navigate to UFC 330 markets and start trading on Makhachev, Machado Garry, or specific fight outcomes

Once your bonus is credited, you can trade immediately on any available UFC 330 markets. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not locked into a single outcome. You can adjust your positions as new information emerges or as your conviction changes heading into Saturday's fight. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.