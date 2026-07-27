Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB Games on Monday, July 27

Monday's baseball slate offers plenty of trading opportunities, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to work with. The Polymarket promo code requires a $10 deposit to unlock the welcome offer, allowing you to trade on a full 12-game MLB schedule featuring matchups like Phillies-Marlins, Braves-Mets, and a late-window Astros-Angels showdown.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday's MLB Slate

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use on the platform's prediction markets. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade on the outcome of events rather than place one-way bets, giving you flexibility to adjust your position as new information emerges. On Monday, July 27, you can apply this bonus across the entire MLB slate, from early afternoon games in Texas to late West Coast finishes.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming the offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Consider how the bonus applies to Monday's matchups. If you trade on the Phillies to beat the Marlins and they win, your position gains value. If the Marlins pull off an upset, you can exit your trade before the final out, limiting losses. The $20 bonus gives you capital to explore multiple trades across the slate without immediately risking your own deposit.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading MLB Games

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on Monday's baseball action:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS to ensure you qualify for the welcome offer. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Complete identity verification: Polymarket requires proof of ID to comply with regulations. Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. You may also need to provide your Social Security Number. Check your email for any additional verification requests. Deposit $10: Once your account is verified, navigate to your wallet and click the "Deposit Cash" button. Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount. Confirm the transaction to activate your account and unlock the $20 bonus. Start trading on MLB: With your bonus credited, you can begin trading on Monday's 12-game slate. Explore early games like Phillies-Marlins, division matchups like Braves-Mets and Cubs-Cardinals, or late-window action with Astros-Angels and Brewers-Giants.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.