Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games
Wednesday, July 29 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS makes it the perfect time to start trading. New users can deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and begin predicting outcomes across the night's matchups. The code SIBONUS is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to provide ID verification during registration.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Wednesday's Games
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use across the platform's prediction markets. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade on outcomes rather than place one-way bets, giving you more flexibility as events unfold. On Wednesday, you could trade on whether the Yankees beat the White Sox, if the Dodgers top the Mariners, or how the WNBA matchups between Minnesota-Toronto and Golden State-Phoenix shake out.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus
Once you've claimed the bonus, you can trade on any of Wednesday's matchups. If you predict the Astros will outscore the Angels and that trade moves in your favor, your account grows. If the market moves against you, your position decreases in value. The $20 bonus gives you real capital to explore Polymarket's diverse prediction markets beyond just sports.
How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Wednesday's Games
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on Wednesday's slate:
- Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Polymarket may also request your Social Security Number for verification purposes.
- Deposit $10: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet. Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount to activate the bonus.
- Receive your $20 bonus: After your deposit clears, your $20 trading bonus will be credited to your account, ready to use on Wednesday's games.
- Start trading: Browse the available markets for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games. Select a prediction, enter your trade size, and confirm. You can adjust or close your position at any time as the market moves.
For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.