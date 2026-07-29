Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games

Wednesday, July 29 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS makes it the perfect time to start trading. New users can deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and begin predicting outcomes across the night's matchups. The code SIBONUS is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to provide ID verification during registration.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Wednesday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use across the platform's prediction markets. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you trade on outcomes rather than place one-way bets, giving you more flexibility as events unfold. On Wednesday, you could trade on whether the Yankees beat the White Sox, if the Dodgers top the Mariners, or how the WNBA matchups between Minnesota-Toronto and Golden State-Phoenix shake out.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Once you've claimed the bonus, you can trade on any of Wednesday's matchups. If you predict the Astros will outscore the Angels and that trade moves in your favor, your account grows. If the market moves against you, your position decreases in value. The $20 bonus gives you real capital to explore Polymarket's diverse prediction markets beyond just sports.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading Wednesday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and begin trading on Wednesday's slate:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Polymarket may also request your Social Security Number for verification purposes. Deposit $10: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet. Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount to activate the bonus. Receive your $20 bonus: After your deposit clears, your $20 trading bonus will be credited to your account, ready to use on Wednesday's games. Start trading: Browse the available markets for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games. Select a prediction, enter your trade size, and confirm. You can adjust or close your position at any time as the market moves.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.