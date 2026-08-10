Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games

Monday, August 10 brings a solid slate of baseball and basketball action, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you the capital to trade on the night's best matchups. The MLB board features 10 games with strong openers like Red Sox-Blue Jays and a West Coast finish headlined by Royals-Dodgers, while the WNBA adds a late-window option with Sky-Storm. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock this welcome offer, which requires a $10 deposit to activate.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Monday's Slate

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use across the platform's prediction markets. This bonus gives you additional capital to trade on Monday's matchups without requiring you to add more of your own money upfront. Whether you're predicting the Red Sox-Blue Jays outcome or betting on the Royals-Dodgers result, the bonus funds work just like your deposited cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to unlock the $20 bonus

The bonus applies to any prediction market on Polymarket, so you can trade on Monday's MLB games like Mets-Braves or Phillies-Cardinals, or pivot to the WNBA's Sky-Storm matchup in the late window. Your bonus funds carry the same trading mechanics as your deposited amount, meaning you can build positions, close trades, and realize gains or losses just as you would with your own capital.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Code and Start Trading Monday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to open your account and begin trading on Monday's slate:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Make sure to enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during this step. Verify your identity: Polymarket will request proof of ID as part of the registration process. Provide a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to confirm your identity. You may also be asked to verify your Social Security Number. Deposit $10: Once your account is verified, navigate to your Polymarket wallet and select "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen. Choose your preferred payment method and enter a deposit amount of $10. Confirm the transaction to activate your account. Receive your $20 bonus: After your deposit clears, your $20 trading bonus will be credited to your account automatically. You can now use both your deposited funds and bonus balance to trade on Monday's games. Start trading: Browse Polymarket's prediction markets and select the outcomes you want to trade on. You can predict the winner of Red Sox-Blue Jays, back the Royals-Dodgers, or trade on any other Monday matchup. Your bonus funds work identically to your deposited cash.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.