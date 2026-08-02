Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA Games on Sunday

Sunday, August 2 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball to prediction markets, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket makes it the perfect time to jump in. You'll need the Polymarket promo codeSIBONUS to claim this welcome offer, which requires a $10 deposit to unlock. Whether you're eyeing the Yankees-Cubs matchup at Wrigley or the Fever-Lynx showdown in Minnesota, this Polymarket promo code gets you started with extra capital to trade on the day's biggest games.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Sunday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This bonus gives you additional capital to trade on prediction markets tied to Sunday's slate, including the full MLB schedule and the three-game WNBA card. The code is required during registration, and you must be physically located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada) to claim the offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

You must provide proof of identity and be physically located in an eligible state

Let's say you deposit $10 and receive your $20 bonus, giving you $30 in total trading capital. You could allocate funds toward the Yankees-Cubs series finale at Wrigley, where both teams carry postseason-level expectations. If your prediction on the game's outcome or a specific market within it proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used the bonus capital Polymarket provided, not additional money from your pocket.

The same logic applies to the WNBA card. Indiana's visit to Minnesota for the Fever-Lynx matchup offers a legitimate lead game with star power and playoff positioning on the line. You could trade on that game, the Sparks-Fire expansion-market angle, or the Sun-Wings closer with Connecticut trying to stabilize. The $20 bonus gives you flexibility to explore multiple markets across the day's slate without committing your own funds beyond the required $10 deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading

Claiming the bonus and trading on Sunday's games takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during registration to unlock the welcome offer. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location. Submit proof of identity when requested. This includes a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Navigate to your Polymarket wallet and click the "Deposit Cash" button at the top of the screen. Select your preferred payment method and enter a deposit amount of $10 to activate the $20 bonus. Confirm the transaction and wait for your deposit to process. Once your account is funded, browse the available markets for Sunday's MLB and WNBA games and place your first trades.

Polymarket's platform covers far more than just sports. You can trade on predictions related to politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate, which sets it apart from traditional sportsbooks. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.