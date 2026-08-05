Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for MLB & WNBA on Wednesday

Wednesday, August 5 brings a full slate of baseball action and three focused WNBA matchups, making it the perfect day to explore Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they deposit $10 and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Whether you're interested in predicting outcomes across the MLB card or tracking the evening WNBA games, this welcome offer gives you additional trading capital to get started on the prediction market platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Wednesday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 to receive a $20 trading bonus. This means you'll have $30 total in your account to trade on Wednesday's slate, which features marquee matchups like Blue Jays-Astros, Dodgers-Cubs, and Cardinals-Yankees alongside the evening WNBA action. The bonus applies to all eligible trades on the platform, allowing you to predict outcomes across any of these games.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

The offer is available as of Wednesday, August 5

For example, if you predict the Dodgers will beat the Cubs and your trade wins, your $20 bonus plus any winnings would be added to your account. Conversely, if your prediction doesn't come through, you'd lose the bonus amount on that particular trade, but you still have your original $10 deposit to continue trading on other games throughout the evening.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Wednesday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Wednesday's MLB and WNBA action:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Complete any additional verification steps, such as Social Security Number confirmation if requested Navigate to your Polymarket wallet and click the "Deposit Cash" button Select your preferred payment method and deposit exactly $10 to activate the $20 bonus Once your deposit is confirmed, your bonus will be credited to your account and you can begin trading on Wednesday's games

Ready to explore prediction market trading? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.