Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin

Week 0 college football officially kicks off Saturday, August 29, and the $20 bonus from the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you capital to predict the North Carolina-TCU matchup in Dublin. New users who enter promo code SIBONUS during registration and deposit $10 unlock the welcome offer, making it an ideal time to explore prediction market promos ahead of this marquee opener.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for North Carolina vs. TCU

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading bonus funds. This bonus capital lets you trade on prediction markets tied to the North Carolina-TCU game without using your own money first. Whether you predict the Tar Heels' defense will look organized under Bill Belichick or believe TCU's structure will control the pace, your bonus funds give you real skin in the game.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Promo code SIBONUS is required during registration

A $10 minimum deposit is mandatory to unlock the $20 bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

Social Security Number verification may be requested

Once your bonus is credited, you can trade on various North Carolina-TCU outcomes. If you predict the Tar Heels will commit fewer than two penalties in the first half and that prediction hits, your bonus grows. Conversely, if you forecast TCU's offense will score on their opening drive and it doesn't materialize, that portion of your bonus decreases. The bonus funds work like real capital on the platform, giving you authentic trading experience on this Week 0 showdown.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Promo Code and Start Trading North Carolina vs. TCU

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and begin trading on the North Carolina-TCU game:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Verify your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it via email Navigate to your wallet and click the "Deposit Cash" button at the top of the screen Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount Confirm the transaction to activate your $20 bonus Browse North Carolina-TCU prediction markets and allocate your bonus funds across trades that match your predictions for the game

Ready to dive deeper into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares in the prediction market space.

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