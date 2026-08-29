Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin
Week 0 college football officially kicks off Saturday, August 29, and the $20 bonus from the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you capital to predict the North Carolina-TCU matchup in Dublin. New users who enter promo code SIBONUS during registration and deposit $10 unlock the welcome offer, making it an ideal time to explore prediction market promos ahead of this marquee opener.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for North Carolina vs. TCU
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading bonus funds. This bonus capital lets you trade on prediction markets tied to the North Carolina-TCU game without using your own money first. Whether you predict the Tar Heels' defense will look organized under Bill Belichick or believe TCU's structure will control the pace, your bonus funds give you real skin in the game.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus
- Promo code SIBONUS is required during registration
- A $10 minimum deposit is mandatory to unlock the $20 bonus
- Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required
- Social Security Number verification may be requested
Once your bonus is credited, you can trade on various North Carolina-TCU outcomes. If you predict the Tar Heels will commit fewer than two penalties in the first half and that prediction hits, your bonus grows. Conversely, if you forecast TCU's offense will score on their opening drive and it doesn't materialize, that portion of your bonus decreases. The bonus funds work like real capital on the platform, giving you authentic trading experience on this Week 0 showdown.
How to Claim the SIBONUS Promo Code and Start Trading North Carolina vs. TCU
Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and begin trading on the North Carolina-TCU game:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Verify your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it via email
- Navigate to your wallet and click the "Deposit Cash" button at the top of the screen
- Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount
- Confirm the transaction to activate your $20 bonus
- Browse North Carolina-TCU prediction markets and allocate your bonus funds across trades that match your predictions for the game
Ready to dive deeper into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares in the prediction market space.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.