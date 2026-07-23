Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Twins vs. Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians welcome back Jose Ramirez for Thursday's matchup against the Minnesota Twins, and you can trade on the action with a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up on Thursday, July 23 can claim a $20 trading bonus by depositing just $10 and entering promo code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer lets you start predicting outcomes on the Twins-Guardians finale without delay.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Twins-Guardians Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit $10, enter the code during sign-up, and Polymarket credits your account with an additional $20 to trade with on prediction markets. That means you'll have $30 total to deploy on Thursday's Twins-Guardians game and other markets available on the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Promo code SIBONUS is required at registration

A $10 minimum deposit is necessary to activate the welcome offer

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding your ID are required

Consider how this bonus plays out in real trading scenarios. If you predict that the Guardians will win Thursday's game and your trade executes correctly, your $30 trading balance grows. Conversely, if your prediction on the Twins-Guardians matchup doesn't materialize, your balance decreases by the amount you wagered. The bonus gives you additional capital to explore multiple predictions without immediately risking your own deposit.

Ramirez's return from his hamate bone injury adds intrigue to Thursday's finale. The seven-time All-Star went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in his comeback Wednesday, showing he's ready to impact the division race. Traders can speculate on whether his presence lifts Cleveland to victory or if Minnesota's recent offensive surge carries them through. The Twins scored their most runs since July 4 in Wednesday's 10-6 win, with Brooks Lee and Trevor Larnach combining for seven RBIs.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code for Twins-Guardians Trading

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to open your account and begin trading on Thursday's game:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. When prompted, input promo code SIBONUS to unlock the welcome bonus. Complete identity verification: Polymarket will request proof of ID. Provide a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to confirm your identity. You may also need to verify your Social Security Number. Make your $10 deposit: Once verified, navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash." Select your preferred payment method and deposit $10 to activate the $20 bonus. Start trading on Twins-Guardians: With $30 in your account, you can now create trades on Thursday's game. Predict outcomes like which team wins, total runs scored, or individual player performances.

Ready to explore prediction market trading? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to other leading prediction markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.