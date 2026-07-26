Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball

The Yankees and Phillies square off Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park in a nationally televised matchup, and you can trade the action with a $20 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for new users on Sunday, July 26. You'll need to deposit $10 to activate the bonus and start trading on this big-market showdown.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Sunday's Game

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading bonus funds. This bonus gives you additional capital to trade on prediction markets tied to Sunday's Yankees-Phillies matchup, whether you're predicting the final score, individual player performances, or other game outcomes. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market platform where you trade shares based on real-time odds that shift with market sentiment.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) plus a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to unlock the $20 bonus

When you trade on the Yankees-Phillies game, your bonus funds work like any other capital in your account. If your prediction on Aaron Judge hitting a home run or Cristopher Sánchez striking out 10-plus batters proves correct, your position gains value. If the market moves against your trade, your position loses value, and you can close it at any time. The bonus accelerates your trading power without requiring additional out-of-pocket spending beyond the $10 deposit.

Claiming Your SIBONUS Bonus Before Sunday's Game

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on the Yankees-Phillies matchup well before first pitch. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity when requested (photo ID and accompanying selfie) Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" Select your preferred payment method and deposit exactly $10 Confirm the transaction and your $20 bonus will be credited to your account Browse available markets for the Yankees-Phillies game and place your first trades

Once your bonus is active, you can trade on any prediction market available on the platform. Polymarket extends far beyond sports, offering markets on politics, economics, entertainment, and more, but Sunday's game gives you an immediate opportunity to put your bonus to work. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.