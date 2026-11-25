18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus with a $10 deposit. A code is required, and the offer is live as of Wednesday, November 25. New users can apply it to Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL markets, starting with Packers vs. Rams. Compare it with other prediction market promos before you sign up.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Thanksgiving NFL Week 12

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to enter the code during registration. You then deposit $10 and place a real-money trade on an eligible market. Once you meet the terms, Polymarket credits a $25 trading bonus to your account.

I suggest making your first qualifying trade on one of the Thanksgiving Week 12 games listed below. That makes the opening game of the holiday slate your trade 1. Any later trades you place with your bonus funds come after that first one.

Here is what the terms look like in practice:

A promo code is required. Enter SIBONUS at registration, since you generally cannot apply it later.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to trigger the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto.

Here is a simple example. Say you buy shares on a Thanksgiving game market. If your side wins, each share settles at $1, and you keep the profit. If your side loses, those shares settle at $0, and the bonus funds you have left can go toward your next trade.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. Also keep in mind that the code differs from a referral link. A promo code like SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code belongs to the separate refer-a-friend program.

The same promotion works for eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer terms. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address and current address ready before you start. That keeps registration quick.

Current Polymarket Prices for Thanksgiving NFL Week 12

Packers @ Rams (Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET): Moneyline GB ~43% / LAR ~57%. Spread LAR ~-3 (~50%). Total ~45 (Over ~50%).

Bears @ Lions (Thursday, 1:00 PM ET): Moneyline CHI ~56% / DET ~44%. Spread CHI ~-2.5 (~50%). Total ~55.5 (Over ~50%).

Eagles @ Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 PM ET): Moneyline PHI ~22% / DAL ~78%. Spread DAL ~-8.5 (~50%). Total ~48 (Over ~50%).

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for Thanksgiving NFL Trading

Follow these steps to claim your $25 bonus and trade a Thanksgiving Week 12 game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter promo code SIBONUS, then enter the verification code sent to your email. Submit your proof of ID, including a selfie holding it. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on a listed market, such as Packers @ Rams, Bears @ Lions, or Eagles @ Cowboys. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Still comparing platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.