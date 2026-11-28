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The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for new users who deposit $10. A code is required, and you can use it on the Auburn vs. Alabama market tonight.

This is one of the top prediction market promos available as of Saturday, November 28.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Auburn vs. Alabama

The Polymarket welcome offer is simple. Sign up with code SIBONUS, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money trade. Once you meet the requirements, your $25 trading bonus is credited to your account.

For this promotion, your first qualifying trade targets the Auburn vs. Alabama game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET. Treat that trade as trade 1 of your Polymarket experience. Any later trades can use your remaining bonus funds on other eligible markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to know before you sign up:

A promo code is required. Enter SIBONUS during registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You cannot apply a promo code after your account is created, so enter it during registration.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. After you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

No invitation is needed to create an account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The promo code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

Here is how the outcomes could play out on the Auburn vs. Alabama market. Say you buy a share of Auburn to win at 15 cents. If Auburn wins, the share pays out $1.00, so you collect a profit. If Alabama wins, that share settles at $0 and you lose the amount you put in on that trade.

The same logic applies if you buy Alabama to win at 85 cents. If Alabama wins, each share pays $1.00 for a 15 cent profit per share. If Auburn wins, those shares settle at $0.

Current Polymarket Prices for Auburn vs. Alabama

Auburn @ Alabama (7:30 PM ET): Moneyline AUB ~15% / ALA ~85%

Auburn @ Alabama (7:30 PM ET): Spread ALA ~-15.5 (~50%)

Auburn @ Alabama (7:30 PM ET): Total ~49.5 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Auburn vs. Alabama

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Auburn vs. Alabama.

Click a verified link on this page, select Sign Up, and enter code SIBONUS. Confirm the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Open the Auburn @ Alabama market and place your first real-money trade. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms first? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.