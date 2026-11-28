18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit . A code is required, and the offer is live as of Saturday, November 28. Use it on the Michigan vs. Ohio State market, and check our other prediction market promos for more.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Michigan vs. Ohio State

New users who enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS at registration can claim a $25 trading bonus. The offer requires a $10 deposit, and your first qualifying trade can go on the Michigan vs. Ohio State game. That trade counts as trade 1 of your Polymarket experience.

The bonus works differently from a traditional sportsbook promo. You must deposit $10 before the reward unlocks, and the code must go in during sign-up. Polymarket generally does not let you apply a promo code after your account exists.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the offer:

A promo code is required. Enter SIBONUS during registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must meet a 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus.

Once you meet the playthrough requirement, profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

Say you use your funds on the Michigan vs. Ohio State market. If your trade wins, you collect the payout based on the price you paid. If your trade loses, you lose the amount you put into that trade, while any remaining balance stays in your account for future trades.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto. Polymarket deals strictly in USD. You also no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

Current Polymarket Prices for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan @ Ohio State (12:00 PM ET), Moneyline: Michigan 23%, Ohio State 77%

Michigan @ Ohio State (12:00 PM ET), Spread: Ohio State about -10.5 (about 50%)

Michigan @ Ohio State (12:00 PM ET), Total: about 37.5 (Over about 50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS.

Click a verified link on this page and select "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS, then confirm the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding it. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first trade on the Michigan vs. Ohio State market. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement to access your bonus funds.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.