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Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus with a $10 deposit. A code is required. New users can use it on NFL Week 12 Sunday markets, and this is one of the top prediction market promos available as of Sunday, November 29.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 12 Sunday

I signed up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to see how the welcome offer plays out. The deal is simple. You deposit $10, place a real-money trade, and receive a $25 trading bonus that you can use on your next trades.

For this article, your first qualifying trade is Trade 1, and it can target any of the NFL Week 12 Sunday games listed in the market section below. Polymarket also offers many other markets across sports, politics, and news.

Here are the key terms for the welcome offer:

The promo code SIBONUS is required and must be entered during registration. You generally cannot apply it after your account is created.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must place a real-money trade on any eligible market to trigger the bonus.

The $25 bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. After you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

No invitation or waitlist is needed to create an account.

The promo code is separate from a referral link. Referral links belong to Polymarket's refer-a-friend program.

The offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

Here is how it could look in practice. Say you deposit $10 and place Trade 1 on one of the Sunday moneyline markets below. If your trade wins, you collect the winnings from that trade, and your $25 bonus is credited for your next trades.

If your trade loses, you do not recover that stake. Your $25 trading bonus is still credited once you meet the offer requirements, so you can keep trading on other markets. Every trade involves the chance of losing money, so only trade what you can afford to lose.

Polymarket NFL Week 12 Sunday Markets

Saints @ Bengals (1:00 PM ET): ML NO ~18% / CIN ~82%, Spread CIN ~-10 (~50%), Total ~49.5 (Over ~50%)

Falcons @ Vikings (1:00 PM ET): ML ATL ~26% / MIN ~74%, Spread MIN ~-7 (~50%), Total ~41.5 (Over ~50%)

Titans @ Jaguars (1:00 PM ET): ML TEN ~11% / JAX ~89%, Spread JAX ~-14.5 (~50%), Total ~49 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NFL Week 12 Sunday

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first NFL Week 12 Sunday trade.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, then enter the verification code sent to your email. Complete ID verification and deposit at least $10 by debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on an eligible NFL Week 12 Sunday market. Check your account for your $25 trading bonus.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.