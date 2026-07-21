Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Trading Bonus for Red Sox vs. Orioles, MLB Prediction Markets

The Boston Red Sox are on fire heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, and you can trade on the action with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer when you sign up before Tuesday, July 21. Trade on prediction market promos like this one to get started with prediction market promos across multiple platforms.

How the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Works for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives new users a $50 bonus when they meet the platform's requirements. To claim this offer, you must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of $20 to unlock the reward. This bonus allows you to start trading on the Red Sox-Orioles game and hundreds of other markets available on Polymarket.

Boston is riding a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's contest after Caleb Durbin's two-out solo home run in the eighth inning lifted the Red Sox to a 6-5 victory on Monday. The Red Sox are averaging 5.9 runs per game during their streak, while their pitching staff has posted a 2.63 ERA from starters and an impressive 1.15 ERA from relievers. You can trade on whether Boston extends its winning streak or if Baltimore bounces back after committing four errors in Monday's loss.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming the SIBONUS offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Code SIBONUS is required during registration

A valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and accompanying selfie are required

Minimum deposit of $20 is needed to activate the $50 bonus

The offer is available as of Tuesday, July 21

If you trade on the Red Sox to win and they extend their winning streak, your prediction market position gains value. Conversely, if you trade on the Orioles to bounce back and Baltimore secures a victory, your position increases in value when the Orioles win. Polymarket's prediction market structure means your trades reflect real-time market sentiment on the game's outcome.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Getting started with the SIBONUS offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and begin trading on Tuesday's Red Sox-Orioles matchup:

Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the account creation process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus Confirm your transaction and begin trading on Red Sox vs. Orioles and other markets

Ready to explore Polymarket further? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors in the prediction market space.

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