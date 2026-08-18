Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $20 Prediction Market Bonus for Tuesday's Sports Slate

Tuesday, August 18 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, and the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you the capital to trade on it. The MLB schedule features marquee matchups like Yankees-Orioles and Dodgers-Rockies, while the WNBA delivers the star-studded Fever-Tempo showdown in Toronto. To claim this offer, you'll need to enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration and make a $10 deposit. Check out prediction market promos to see what else is available.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See https://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Works for Tuesday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading bonus funds. This bonus gives you real capital to trade on Tuesday's slate without requiring you to match your deposit dollar-for-dollar. Once you've claimed the bonus, you can immediately start trading on any market available on the platform, including the MLB and WNBA games happening on August 18.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate the bonus

Provide valid ID verification (driver's license or passport plus a selfie)

Once your bonus is active, you can trade on Yankees-Orioles, Blue Jays-Rays, Braves-Twins, Mariners-Brewers, Dodgers-Rockies, and the WNBA's Fever-Tempo matchup. If you predict the Yankees will beat the Orioles and that trade moves in your favor, your $20 bonus grows. If your prediction on the Fever-Tempo game doesn't pan out, you've only used the bonus funds Polymarket provided, not your own deposit.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code and Start Trading

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to open your account and begin trading on Tuesday's games:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Enter promo code SIBONUS: During the registration process, locate the promo code field and type SIBONUS exactly as shown. This step is essential to unlock the $20 bonus. Complete identity verification: Polymarket will request proof of ID. Provide a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to confirm your identity. Make your $10 deposit: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet. Select your preferred payment method and enter $10 as your deposit amount. Receive your $20 bonus: After your deposit processes, your $20 trading bonus will appear in your account balance, ready to use on any market. Start trading on Tuesday's games: Browse the MLB and WNBA markets for August 18 and place your trades on matchups like Dodgers-Rockies or Fever-Tempo.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform might be the best fit for your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.