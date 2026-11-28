18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit . A code is required at sign-up. As of Saturday, November 28, this is among the top prediction market promos , and you can use it on the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia market.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

The Polymarket welcome offer is simple. You enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you register, deposit at least $10, and place a real-money trade on an eligible market. Once the requirements are met, Polymarket credits a $25 trading bonus to your account.

Your first trade on this offer is the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia market, which is trade 1 of your Polymarket experience. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET. If you complete the steps before then, you can use that market as your qualifying trade.

The code must be entered during registration. Once your account is created, you generally cannot apply a promo code later, so use a verified link from this page from the start. The code is also different from a referral link, which belongs to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the offer:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket bonus code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

The $25 bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. After you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer's terms.

The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, so you no longer need an invitation to create an account. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto, and Polymarket deals strictly in USD.

Here is an example of how a trade can settle. Say you buy shares in the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia moneyline market. If the outcome you picked is correct, each share settles at $1.00. If it is not, each share settles at $0.00, so you lose the amount you put into that trade.

Because the bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, you will want to read the full terms on Polymarket before you trade. Profit only becomes withdrawable cash after that requirement is met. You can also compare platforms in our Kalshi vs. Polymarket breakdown before you sign up.

Current Polymarket Prices for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Georgia Tech @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET): Moneyline GT ~3% / UGA ~97%

Georgia Tech @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET): Spread UGA ~-35.5 (~50%)

Georgia Tech @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET): Total ~55.5 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to claim your $25 bonus and place your first trade on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, then enter the code from your verification email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the Georgia Tech @ Georgia market. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus once the requirements are met.

Want to see how Polymarket stacks up against a rival? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.