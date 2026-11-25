18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to get a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit . A code is required, and the offer is live as of Wednesday, November 25. Trade the Packers vs. Rams market on Thanksgiving Eve to get started, and browse more prediction market promos from our team.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Packers vs. Rams

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to enter the code during registration. Unlike traditional sportsbook promos, this welcome offer asks for a $10 deposit before the $25 trading bonus unlocks. You can claim it in every state except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible location.

The Packers vs. Rams market, which tips off at 8:00 PM ET at SoFi Stadium, works well as your first qualifying trade. Treat this game as trade 1 of your Polymarket experience. Once the deposit and trade are in, the $25 bonus is credited to your account for use on your next trades.

Here is how a first trade could play out. Say you deposit $10 and buy shares in the Packers moneyline market. If your side wins, your shares settle at $1 each and you keep the profit. If your side loses, the shares settle at $0, but your $25 bonus still sits in your account for your next trades.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash. If you like to share the platform, you can also use your own Polymarket referral code to earn bonuses by inviting friends. A referral link is separate from the SIBONUS promo code, which unlocks the new-user welcome offer.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you sign up:

A code is required. Enter SIBONUS during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created.

Deposit at least $10 to qualify for the $25 trading bonus.

Place a real-money trade on an eligible market, such as Packers vs. Rams.

Provide proof of ID at registration, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada, and you must be in an eligible location.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

No invitation is needed to create an account, because the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

Funding options include a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and crypto. Polymarket deals strictly in USD, so every deposit and trade uses dollars. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you start.

Current Polymarket Prices for Packers vs. Rams

Packers @ Rams (8:00 PM ET): Moneyline GB ~43% / LAR ~57%

Packers @ Rams (8:00 PM ET): Spread LAR ~-3 (~50%)

Packers @ Rams (8:00 PM ET): Total ~45 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Packers vs. Rams

Follow these steps to claim the $25 trading bonus with code SIBONUS.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter promo code SIBONUS and enter the verification code sent to your email. Submit your proof of ID and personal information. Deposit at least $10 with a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on the Packers vs. Rams market. Find your $25 trading bonus in your account once the requirements are met.

Still comparing platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.