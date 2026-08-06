Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get Bonus for Panthers vs. Cardinals

The Hall of Fame Game returns Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals squaring off in Canton. If you're looking to trade on this preseason opener, the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to get started. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock the offer, and the code is required during registration. This is your chance to trade on young quarterbacks, depth battles, and roster decisions that will shape both teams heading into the 2026 season.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Panthers-Cardinals Game

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This bonus gives you additional funds to trade on prediction markets tied to Thursday's Hall of Fame Game and beyond. The bonus is available in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus

Make an initial deposit of $10 to unlock the $20 reward

Provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID

Available in all states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to participate

Once you claim the bonus, you can trade on outcomes related to the Panthers-Cardinals matchup. Will Carson Beck, Arizona's rookie quarterback, show poise in his NFL debut? Can Kenny Pickett manage the game efficiently for Carolina? You might trade on which team wins, which quarterback throws for more yards, or which defense records more sacks. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep. If the market moves against your trade, you'll experience a loss on that position.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade the Hall of Fame Game

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Thursday's Panthers-Cardinals game:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of ID when requested, such as a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of $10 and confirm the transaction Your $20 bonus will be credited to your account, and you're ready to trade on the Panthers-Cardinals game and other prediction markets

Polymarket offers trading on far more than just sports. You can trade on outcomes across politics, entertainment, economics, culture, and climate. This diverse range of markets sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks. For a detailed look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.