Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get Bonus for Panthers vs. Cardinals
The Hall of Fame Game returns Thursday night with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals squaring off in Canton. If you're looking to trade on this preseason opener, the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to get started. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock the offer, and the code is required during registration. This is your chance to trade on young quarterbacks, depth battles, and roster decisions that will shape both teams heading into the 2026 season.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Panthers-Cardinals Game
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This bonus gives you additional funds to trade on prediction markets tied to Thursday's Hall of Fame Game and beyond. The bonus is available in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.
Here's what you need to know about the offer:
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus
- Make an initial deposit of $10 to unlock the $20 reward
- Provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID
- Available in all states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to participate
Once you claim the bonus, you can trade on outcomes related to the Panthers-Cardinals matchup. Will Carson Beck, Arizona's rookie quarterback, show poise in his NFL debut? Can Kenny Pickett manage the game efficiently for Carolina? You might trade on which team wins, which quarterback throws for more yards, or which defense records more sacks. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep. If the market moves against your trade, you'll experience a loss on that position.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade the Hall of Fame Game
Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Thursday's Panthers-Cardinals game:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of ID when requested, such as a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Enter a deposit amount of $10 and confirm the transaction
- Your $20 bonus will be credited to your account, and you're ready to trade on the Panthers-Cardinals game and other prediction markets
Polymarket offers trading on far more than just sports. You can trade on outcomes across politics, entertainment, economics, culture, and climate. This diverse range of markets sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks. For a detailed look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.