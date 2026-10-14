Polymarket World Series Market Flips: New Favorite on Top for First Time All Season

The Milwaukee Brewers have shocked the MLB world after opening the NLCS with a 2-0 lead over the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. With the Brewers' strong start, Polymarket’s World Series board has them favored to win at the top for the first time this season at 44%.

Milwaukee’s price is 22% ahead of the rest of the field. The Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers are tied for the second-highest price at 22%. The Cleveland Guardians are last with 14%. A $10 trade on the Brewers to win the World Series profits $11.15.

Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you register to claim a $50 trading bonus after making a minimum deposit of just $10.

Market flip

Aside from surging to the top of the World Series market, the Brewers went into the NLCS as a sizeable underdog at 40% while the Dodgers had 60%. They flipped to the top of the board immediately after winning Game 1, climbing to 53% while the Dodgers fell to 47%. After Game 2, their lead extended to 69% while the Dodgers tumbled again to 31%.

Through the series, the Brewers won Game 1 with a 2-1 final score. Jacob Misiorowski led the way on the mound through 4.1 innings, allowing five hits, one run and five strikeouts. Brice Turang was the highlight at the plate with his fourth-inning home run to tie the game at 1-1 before Luis Lara hit an RBI for Garrett Mitchell to score in the fifth.

Game 2 was more active with a 7-4 final score. Both Brice Turang and David Hamilton scored three runs, while William Contreras hit the tying home run in the fifth inning before Milwaukee’s final three runs of the game. Milwaukee torched the Dodgers’ pitching rotation, scoring off four different pitchers.

Can the Dodgers bounce back?

If the Dodgers are going to make a comeback, it starts with the next two games at home, where they’re favored to win Game 3 with a 61% chance vs. the Brewers at 40%.

Blake Snell is expected to be on the mound for LA with his 4-1 starting record. Over his last nine appearances, Snell has allowed six total runs. His four wins have also all come in his last four starts, where he’s allowed just two runs.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.