PSG Massive Prediction Market Favorite Over Arsenal in Champions League Finals

A champion will be crowned between PSG and Arsenal in the Champions League final taking place on Saturday, May 30th, from Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

PSG is a heavier favorite on the prediction market app Kalshi with 59% chance to win their second straight Champions League trophy and second all-time.

Champions League Winner: PSG vs. Arsenal

Winner: PSG (59%) vs. Arsenal (42%)

Spread: PSG -1.5 (22%), Arsenal +1.5 (79%)

Total: Over 2.5 Goals (49%), Under 2.5 Goals (52%)

Although PSG is favored, many would see Arsenal as an underpriced market given their undefeated 11-0-3 record in Champions League play compared to PSG at 10-2-4.

Spread & Total

While Arsenal is favored to win outright, PSG is a strong favorite to cover +1.5 goals on the spread. Since March, Arsenal has only covered a 1.5-goal spread once, while PSG has either won or covered +1.5 goals in all eight of their matches since March as well.

As for the 2.5-goal total, it’s a bit intimidating considering six of Arsenal’s eight round robin matches in Champions League play went over, while all of their home-away matches have stayed under.

PSG does make a case for the over on their end, as five of their eight home-away matches and 11 of their 16 total matches have all gone over.

Market Movement & Payouts

Since April 10th, Arsenal and PSG have been within 10% of each other, with Arsenal holding the top spot for the majority of the time. On April 28th, PSG eventually took hold of the top spot by a whopping 12.3% as they sat with 38.6% to Arsenal’s 26.3% before flipping back to Arsenal from May 5th to May 8th.

From May 8th on, PSG has held a strong grip on that top spot, holding on to between a 58%-59% chance to win the Champions League.

Looking at the payouts, those taking PSG would profit $6.47 on a $10 risk while others backing Arsenal could will take home $12.87 on that same $10 risk.

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