Randy Arozarena Shoots Up MLB Trade Market on Kalshi

Just hours before the MLB trade deadline, Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena finds himself moving up the trade board. Kalshi’s MLB trade market added 26% overnight to the price he gets traded, with many keeping tabs on the Mariners status before the deadline.

Arozarena jumped from 16% to 44% in just a few hours, even though rumors had barely mentioned his name. Arozarena now sits tied for the third-highest price on the board.

Will Randy Arozarena be traded?

Yes 44%

No 91%

Trading $25 on Arozarena being moved ahead of the deadline offers a $31.28 profit. Kalshi grades the market on August 5th on whether or not he’s been traded.

Decisions: Buyers or Sellers?

The Mariners currently sit at a 55-58 record and in contention for the last wild card playoff spot. They sit two games behind the Cleveland Guardians. With their status in limbo, they’ll need to decide whether to add and continue pushing for that playoff spot or sell off and gear up for the future.

That is where Arozarena’s name comes into the fold. Arozarena signed just a 1-year, $15.65 million contract with Seattle. With his expiring deal, he’ll be able to walk as a free agent this offseason for free if Seattle doesn't deal him for value.

ESPN’s Buster Olney touched on the Mariners decision to sell or not with Arozarena ther only Seattle player mentioned.

“The Mariners are in such an interesting spot because the team seems to be performing below expectations. So Seattle is assessing whether it's better to do a partial sell-off and take advantage of the need for right-handed hitting, which is why it's listening to offers on free-agent-to-be Randy Arozarena.”

Something to keep in mind is Seattle’s schedule to finish the season. The Mariners have 16 series remaining this season, with seven of them coming against teams with an above a .500 record, including the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox to name a few.

The MLB trade deadline hits Monday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SIBONUS at registration to earn up to a $500 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.