Ravens Trending Up, Chiefs Down in Kalshi Super Bowl Prediction Market

The Baltimore Ravens are flocking to Kalshi’s Super Bowl market and made a significant jump over the Kansas City Chiefs in the most recent price update. Both the Ravens and Chiefs sit in the top-5 strongest Super Bowl 61 prices on the board.

Baltimore’s Super Bowl price on Kalshi jumped up 1% to 7% while Kansas City’s fell 1% to 6%.

2027 Super Bowl Champion - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 16%

Buffalo Bills 8%

Seattle Seahawks 8%

Baltimore Ravens 7%

Kansas City Chiefs 6%

At the current price, trading $10 would profit $124 on the Baltimore Ravens and $146 on the Kansas City Chiefs if either of them wins the Super Bowl.

No surprise on the Ravens' rise

After a dreadful 8-9 finish last season, plagued by injuries, Baltimore heads into training camp fully healthy and with plenty of hype playing into its high Super Bowl price.

The Ravens filled holes where needed in the offseason. One of the most notable was on the defensive line, where they added Trey Hendrickson. There are also three new starters on the offensive line, including first-round rookie Olaivavega Ioane.

They also addressed the need for depth at receiver by drafting Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in the third and fourth rounds.

It’s also worth noting that Lamar Jackson is technically playing for a contract after extension talks fizzled shortly after they began in February. With money on the line, we could see an MVP-caliber performance this season.

Is the dynasty falling?

It’s easy to say this after Kansas City fell to 6-11 last season for its worst record since 2012 and first time under 10 wins since 2014. However, injuries played a massive role in that, with Patrick Mahomes suffering a torn ACL and Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy missing time as well.

Fast track to the start of training camp, doctors have cleared Mahomes to play, and all other injuries have cleared as well.

The Chiefs also made a huge offseason signing in Kenneth Walker to lead the backfield. Walker is coming off a 1,027-yard, five-touchdown season and was the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl MVP last year. Kansas City hasn’t had a 1,000+ yard rusher in nine years (2017).

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.

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