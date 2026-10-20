Rays vs Brewers World Series Polymarket Prediction Payout: Value Gauge

The World Series is set, with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers both vying for the first World Series title in franchise history. Polymarket’s World Series price gives Milwaukee the edge at 64% to win, while the Rays sit at 37%.

Polymarket’s World Series market has prices up for the entire series as well as Game 1. Polymarket prices the Brewers as the favorite to win both the series and Game 1. A $10 trade on the Brewers to win the World Series profits $5.48 if they win, while the Rays profit $10.43 on the same wager. For Game 1, a $10 trade profits $6.17 for Milwaukee and $13.89 for Tampa Bay.

World Series winner - Polymarket

Milwaukee Brewers 64%

Tampa Bay Rays 37%

World Series Game 1 winner - Polymarket

Milwaukee Brewers 61%

Tampa Bay Rays 41%

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Regular season numbers

The Rays and Brewers met once this season in a three-game series. Milwaukee won 2-1 and outscored the Rays 16-7.

Milwaukee got to this point as the best batting team in the league with a leading .258 average for 1,422 hits and 832 runs (788 RBI). The Rays sit tied at the top with a .258 average, which has led to 1,405 hits for 736 runs (700 RBI).

On the mound, both sit with top-10 ERAs. Milwaukee is at 3.51 and the Rays are at 3.70. Both sit top-5 in hits allowed and top-10 in shutouts pitched.

Postseason numbers

The Brewers' success at the plate has continued in the postseason. They lead with a .250 average while Tampa Bay is third at .232. These are also two of just three teams that have posted 60+ runs through the playoffs as well. On the mound, they're also elite. Milwaukee has a 2.03 ERA and Tampa Bay is 2.54. Each top-5.

To this point in the playoffs, the Brewers are 7-1, beating the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the division series and the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS. In total, they’ve outscored their opponents 34-21.

The Rays are 7-2 following a 3-0 sweep against the New York Yankees before overcoming a 2-1 deficit to the Cleveland Guardians to win 4-2 in the ALCS. They outscored their opponents 35-23.

Game 1 starts Friday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

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