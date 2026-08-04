Red Sox Surging in AL Winner Market on Kalshi While Yankees Remain Favorite

The surge continues. The Boston Red Sox continue to make waves in the American League and climb up Kalshi’s AL winner market while remaining behind their biggest rival, the New York Yankees.

Boston received plenty of praise over the course of July, with its price to win the AL seeing a 15% boost since July 1st, when the market priced it at 3%. It is one of just three teams with over a 15% price to win the AL behind the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. Trading $25 on Boston to win the AL profits $106.33 if it does win the pennant.

American League Champions - Kalshi

New York Yankees 25%

Tampa Bay Rays 19%

Boston Red Sox 18%

Chicago White Sox 10%

Houston Astros 10%

No slowing down

The Red Sox are arguably the hottest team in baseball right now. Fans had nearly lost hope before June 22 with a 31-44 record and far out of the playoff race.

A spark has ignited with the Red Sox going on a massive 29-7 run since and +67 run differential (180 scored, 113 allowed). Since coming out of the All-Star break, Boston’s run has gotten even stronger, going 14-3, including series sweeps over the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston’s sweep over the Dodgers in its last time out is the kicker here, having outscored them by a +10 run margin.

The major story of Boston’s success has been its pitching. This season as a whole, the Red Sox are top-10 on the mound in several categories with a 3.53 ERA (387 earned), which ranks third in the league. They have the third most shutouts (10), allow the sixth fewest home runs (111), and the seventh-lowest WHIP (1.23).

Boston could further jump into contention with one final series against the Yankees remaining this season starting on August 28th. Through two series, Boston slightly leads 5-4. They’ll also match up against the Tampa Bay Rays one more time on September 18th with the season series tied 5-5.

Boston’s next time out comes with a series against the Chicago White Sox from August 4th-6th.

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